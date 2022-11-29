West Shore crews attending multiple crashes after snowy morning

Police say motorists should give themselves extra time and slow down amid winter road conditions

After flurries fell on commuters in Greater Victoria on Tuesday morning, multiple crashes on local roadways are causing delays.

West Shore RCMP is on scene at two crashes, one in the 2900-block of Sooke Road and another on the Trans-Canada Highway in View Royal.

Police ask drivers to be patient around attending crews. West Shore RCMP also says motorists should give themselves extra time and slow down with winter road conditions present.

“Even better, if you can avoid driving today and stay cosy at home, please do. We are currently dealing with numerous collisions due to the slippery road conditions,” West Shore RCMP said just before 9 a.m.

Greater Victoria is expected to see a mix of snow and rain throughout Tuesday as a special weather statement and a wind warning are in effect for much of the Island.

Police aren’t the only ones on the side of the road that drivers need to be aware of. Along with emergency crews, highway contractors and tow vehicles will be out in full.

Emcon Services Inc. issued a reminder to motorists earlier in the month after several drivers failed to follow the rules of the road.

Under B.C. law, when emergency or maintenance vehicles with flashing blue, red, or amber lights are present on a road, motorists must reduce their speed to 70 km/h on roads where the posted speed limit is 80 km/h or higher, or to 40 km/h when the speed limit is below 80 km/h.

If it is safe to do so, vehicles must also move over away from the vehicle with flashing lights. Failing to do can result in a $173 fine and three penalty points on the driver’s license.

From 2008 to 2017, 230 workers were hit by cars while working on roads, and 12 have been killed, according to the province.

