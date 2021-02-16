An August 2020 photo shows construction of the Jordie Lunn Bike Park, which connects to land dedicated to the City of Langford by Westhills Land Corporation. (File photo courtesy of Jon Watkin)

Westhills dedicates 38.5 acres for recreational use in Langford

Growth spurt in Langford’s parkland

The City of Langford is adding another gem to its cache of lands connecting residents to recreation, physical activities and wide-open green spaces.

Langford is receiving 38.5 acres of centrally located forestland from Westhills Land Corporation as part of the Master Development Agreement between the city and the corporation, with the land to be protected in perpetuity for residents of Langford.

The lands include a 3.5-acre parcel that connects to the Jordie Lunn Bike Park, set to open on April 1.

The remaining 35 acres on the east side of West Shore Parkway will feature trail connections to residential areas that will provide wild, open green space for residents to get outside and connect with nature, Langford Mayor Stew Young said in a Feb. 16 media advisory. The trail connectivity and addition of land will add significantly to Langford’s existing 2,167 acres of park space and recreation land, and aligns with council’s vision and commitment to protecting green space for residents’ use, he noted.

READ ALSO: New cell tower proposed for Westhills Stadium in Langford

“Getting outside for recreational purposes has never been more important as we navigate these stressful and uncertain times,” Young said. “Residents will now have another large area of green space for exploration. These lands are perfect for all ages and physical abilities.”

“Whether residents want to hike, bike, or use these lands for educational reasons, this land will be there for generations to enjoy.”

Ryan McKenzie, manager of Westhills Land Corporation, said the 38.5 acres at Parkdale Hill and the Jordie Lunn Bike Park will create 38 acres of new parkland in Langford.

“We are proud to dedicate this land to the City of Langford and continue to work co-operatively with the mayor, council, and staff to create diverse recreational amenities.”

The land’s location near Langford Lake, Irwin Ponds, Mount Wells Regional Park, City Centre Park and the Westhills YMCA-YWCA will complement the many recreational opportunities offered at Westhills, McKenzie noted.

Langford staff will work on developing an extensive trail network and wayfinding plan for the land during the coming months.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

City of Langford

RCMP looking for dash-cam footage after two dead in highway crash near Kamloops

