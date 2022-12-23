More flights have been cancelled by WestJet. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

More flights have been cancelled by WestJet. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

WestJet cancels long list of Victoria International Airport flights

Christmas cancellations continue

WestJet has proactively cancelled all its flights arriving and departing Victoria International Airport until Friday (Dec. 23) evening dependent on weather conditions.

Friday’s forecast includes ice pellets mixed with freezing rain and potential flooding.

WestJet is asking guests to avoid going to the airport to seek reaccommodation options as travellers won’t currently be able to receive adequate support from airport teams.

The airline is sending emails to those who will have reaccommodation options.

“To our guests, we know how important your travel plans are at this time of year and every single WestJetter feels the weight of not being able to get you where you want to be,” said Diederik Pen, WestJet’s chief operations officer.”

Many flights were also cancelled by the airline in other communities including Nanaimo, Vancouver, Abbotsford and Comox.

“We sincerely apologize for the continued disruption many have or will experience and appreciate your continued patience and understanding,” Pen said. “Our teams on the ground, in the air and behind the scenes are working tirelessly to recover our operations, while trying to limit further disruption to important holiday travel plans.”

READ MORE: Ferries, buses cancelled, schools, rec centres closed as ice falls over Greater Victoria

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@peninsulanewsreview.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaVictoria International Airport

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Coquihalla southbound lanes open, winter storm warning still in effect
Next story
Jan. 6 report: Trump ‘lit that fire’ of Capitol insurrection

Just Posted

Heidi-Louise Chadwick and her two-year-old son waited in the Calgary airport for hours before their flight was cancelled, prompting her husband to drive 14 hours to save them. (Courtesy of Heidi-Louise Chadwick)
‘Scary’: Victoria mom left ‘abandoned’ in airport with toddler and no luggage

Passing snowplows can be highly dangerous. (Wolf Depner/ News Staff)
‘Near-misses’: Greater Victoria plowers beg drivers to not pass them

More flights have been cancelled by WestJet. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
WestJet cancels long list of Victoria International Airport flights

Bird count coordinator Ann Nightingale Ann Nightingale says extreme weather is likely to blame for lower than average numbers in 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria Christmas Bird Count brings out record number of participants

Pop-up banner image