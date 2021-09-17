Wet weather spells morning mayhem for West Shore traffic

An onslaught of rainy weather brought traffic mayhem to the West Shore Sept. 17, with four crashes in the first couple hours of the morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP are reminding motorists to drive for the conditions after police attended four car crashes within a two-hour span Friday (Sept. 17) morning.

At 6 a.m., police were called to the Trans-Canada Highway near Thetis Lake where a BC Transit driver had rolled a bus into the median. The driver was the only person on board and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, but they believe the driver was trying to avoid a possibly hazardous vehicle ahead when she rolled the bus.

At 7 a.m., police were called to two separate incidents. At Wale Road and Goldstream Avenue in Colwood, witnesses reported a two-vehicle head-on collision to police. One driver was taken to hospital. At the same time, in the 400-block of Goldstream Avenue, three vehicles were involved in a rear-ender. No injuries were reported there.

Finally, at 7:40 a.m., police were called to Langford Parkway and Phipps Road in Langford for a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle. She wasn’t seriously injured, police said, and the driver remained on scene to cooperate with the investigation.

Following the hectic morning, police are reminding drivers of some wet weather travel safety tips. Drivers should use their headlights, but not their high beams, and avoid using cruise control in the rain as it gives them less control if they hydroplane. They’re also told to leave extra space between their vehicle and others, slow down, stay aware and give themselves extra time to get anywhere.

