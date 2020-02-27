Hundreds of people attended the Indigenous youth’s press conference on Wednesday at the B.C. Legislature, which they’ve been occupying since Monday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Wet’suwet’en supporters occupying legislature in Victoria hold mass day-long teach-in

Supporters opposing the pipeline enter day four at the B.C. legislature

The Indigenous youth who have been occupying the legislature for the past four days will be holding a mass teach-in on Thursday.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: 'Reconciliation is dead,' say Wet'suwet'en supporters from steps of legislature

Starting at 8 a.m., the teach-in runs throughout the day.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Pat Bay Highway blockade ends three hours later

On Wednesday, following a press conference where the youth declared reconciliation dead, workshops were held for the hundreds gathered there in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary who oppose the Coastal GasLink pipeline. The workshops included button making, cedar weaving, beading, de-escalation training and the screening of the movie Kanehsatake: 270 Years of Resistance.


Coastal GasLink

Most Read