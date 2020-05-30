What Sooke School District schools will look like on first day of reopening

Sooke School District will re-open for optional in-class instruction starting on June 1, with new safety regulations to respond to the pandemic. (Black Press Media files)

Early morning alarms might be back on for students who choose to head back to class in the Sooke School District, but things will look a little different upon their return to the classroom the first week of June.

In line with provincial health orders, water fountains will be closed, staggered times will be used for washroom access and windows will be kept open to maintain airflow.

“We’re excited to have the kids back,” said Scott Stinson, SD62 superintendent. “We feel confident with the health recommendations that have come from the province. We’re pleased with the guidance we’ve received in order to keep our students healthy and safe.”

All SD62 students will be given the voluntary option to return to classes starting June 1. Students between Kindergarten and Grade 5 will be able to get in-class instruction on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meanwhile, Grade 6’s will be allowed to drop by on Mondays, with Grade 7’s on Wednesdays and Grade 8’s on Fridays.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Journey of SD62 Aboriginal graduates recognized at ceremony

High schoolers will be given the chance to register to attend in small groups, as there won’t be more than 20 per cent of the student population allowed in a school at all times. Four small groups will then be assigned a day between Monday to Thursday to head to campus.

While in-class instruction is voluntary, those who are struggling may hear from staff sooner than later.

Stinson said teachers may call students that are behind in their work to encourage them to come in for some extra help. The superintendent said that although teachers aren’t recommended to wear face masks or gloves, they can choose to do so. Similarly, there will be a reduced amount of staff on site to comply with physical distancing measures.

It is unclear whether playgrounds will be open for students to enjoy during their breaks. Black Press Media has reached out to Stinson for further comment.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Sooke School District 2020 graduates get stage ceremony after all

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

CoronavirusSD62