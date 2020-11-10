What would Greater Victoria look like with only 100 people?

Greater Victoria’s population is a diverse mix of people living in a variety of partnerships, speaking multiple languages and making a wide range of incomes. Those and other demographic identifiers can be found in the 2020 Vital Signs report. (Black Press Media file photo)

What would Victoria look like if there were only 100 people?

The 2020 Victoria Vital Signs statistic check-in for Greater Victoria breaks down what the region would look like if the area were a ‘village of 100.’

There would be 48 males and 52 females, and the median age would be 45. The median income would be $37,481 with 12 people making below $10,00 per year and eight making over $100,000 or more.

Out of the 100 people, 94 speak English most often at home but 10 people would have knowledge of both English and French, while six would speak languages other than French or English at home.

When it comes to marital status, there would be 27 single people, 45 would be married, eight divorced, six widowed and 11 in common-law relationships.

There would be 15 single parents in the village and 33 people would live alone.

To read these and many other statistical breakdowns and public opinions, find the full Vital Signs report at victoriafoundation.bc.ca.

