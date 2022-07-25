What you need to know to run for council or school board in Sooke

Thinking of running for office in this year’s municipal or school board election?

The District of Sooke hosts a candidate information session on Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. for those interested in running for the offices of mayor, councillor or school board trustee.

The session will be held in the Municipal Hall council chamber, 2205 Otter Point Rd., at 6 p.m.

The information session will provide general information about what to expect before, during and after the election – including an overview of general local elections, election legislation and regulations, key dates, the local government candidate nomination process and requirements, voting and taking office, and responsibilities of elected officials.

Staff will be available to answer questions. Registration is not required to attend.

The nomination period for candidates is Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 9 a.m. to Friday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m.

Election Day is set for Saturday, Oct.15 to elect one mayor, six councillors and three school board trustees.

Learn more online at sooke.ca/elections.

