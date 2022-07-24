A dated photo shows Whistler Village. (Black Press Media file photo)

UPDATE: B.C. homicide, anti-gang units investigating fatal shooting in Whistler

Whistler Blackcomb announced an “incident” in the village shortly before 1 p.m.

B.C.’s homicide and anti-gang units are investigating a fatal shooting in Whistler Sunday (July 24) afternoon.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C., which investigates organized crime and gangs in the province, says it was called to Whistler Village at about 12:30 p.m.

Just before 1 p.m., Whistler Blackcomb took to Twitter to say its Fitzsimmons Express and Whistler Village Gondola were on standby with no estimated time of them being back up and running.

Posts made to social media at the same time suggest at least one person was shot. One video posted to Twitter shows a man lying on the sidewalk in a pool of blood.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) and B.C. Emergency Health Services for more details.

More to come.

