Overdose Awareness Manitoba is asking people across Canada and beyond to draw attention to those lost to the toxic drug supply by displaying an empty purple chair. Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day. (Overdose Awareness Manitoba/Twitter)

Overdose Awareness Manitoba is asking people across Canada and beyond to draw attention to those lost to the toxic drug supply by displaying an empty purple chair. Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day. (Overdose Awareness Manitoba/Twitter)

Why you may see purple chairs popping up on International Overdose Awareness Day

Empty purple chairs represent those lost to the toxic drug supply

Wednesday (Aug. 31) marks the International Day of Overdose Awareness and this year advocates are asking people to draw attention to those lost to the toxic drug supply through the use of empty purple chairs.

Purple has long been used as the colour to represent lives lost to the growing global crisis. Now, the empty chairs will stand in those peoples’ places.

In 2021 in B.C., a record 2,264 people died as a result of the toxic supply and another 1,095 people have died in the first six months of 2022 alone.

In the last decade, toxic drugs have killed 11,670 people in B.C. More than 10,000 of those deaths have occurred since the province declared the toxic supply a public health emergency in 2016.

READ ALSO: B.C. sees record high 1,095 toxic drug deaths in first 6 months of 2022

In the lead up to Aug. 31, people across Canada and beyond have posted photos of their empty purple chairs to social media, commemorating someone they have lost personally or bringing awareness to the crisis generally.

Moms Stop the Harm suggests those who make a chair place it some place special, such as in their garden, or bring it to an International Overdose Awareness Day event. A list of events can be found at momstoptheharm.com/ioad

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaDrugsopioid crisis

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Local MP Elizabeth May takes team approach to leadership bid for federal Greens
Next story
Body of missing B.C. fisherman found on Fraser River in Chilliwack

Just Posted

Local MP Elizabeth May is once running for the leadership of the federal Greens on a platform proposing to share leadership with Jonathan Pedneault. (Courtesy of Green Party of Canada)
Local MP Elizabeth May takes team approach to leadership bid for federal Greens

West Shore RCMP seized this weapon from a 68-year-old man in Langford. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
Man arrested in Langford after stolen shotgun found during well-being check

Repair work on the Galloping Goose Regional Trail’s Veitch Creek bridge will begin on Thursday, Sept. 1. (Courtesy CRD)
Veitch Creek bridge in Sooke to undergo repair work

It’s easy to miss the public waterfront access at Hollywood Crescent and Wildwood Avenue in Victoria with not much signage in the area. A new guide looks to empower British Columbians to get back into public lands. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Groups call on British Columbians to know their rights to access public, natural spaces

Pop-up banner image