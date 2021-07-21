The Muir Creek fire is north of Shirley, a small community west of Sooke on south Vancouver Island’s west coast. (B.C. Wildfire Service map)

The Muir Creek fire is north of Shirley, a small community west of Sooke on south Vancouver Island’s west coast. (B.C. Wildfire Service map)

Wildfire out of control in Muir Creek near Shirley

Officials suspect the relatively small fire was caused by a person

A wildfire in Muir Creek, north of Shirley, is out of control again, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

It was discovered Friday (July 16) and was under control.

As crews were conducting a patrol for hot spots, they found one area stirred up by the wind and fire spread outside of the perimeter. There is 12 personnel on the fire, with the support of one helicopter.

Crews estimate the fire to be 0.30 hectares. There are no houses or infrastructure in the area.

The Wildfire Service suspects it was started by human activity.

Shirley is about 20 kilometres west of Sooke.

READ MORE: B.C. man charged after camp stove causes fire near Kamloops

Do you have a story tip? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

B.C. Wildfires 2021SookeWest Shore

Previous story
Event aims to uproot invasive seaweed sweeping through Vancouver Island bay

Just Posted

The Muir Creek fire is north of Shirley, a small community west of Sooke on south Vancouver Island’s west coast. (B.C. Wildfire Service map)
Wildfire out of control in Muir Creek near Shirley

The candy-resembling package of TCH gummies consumed by five children during a barbeque on July 16. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
Five young children sent to Victoria hospital after accidentally eating cannabis gummies

The construction of a bridge over Island Highway in Colwood would make things easier for cyclists and pedestrians using the Galloping Goose Trail. (Photo by John Luton/City of Colwood)
Galloping Goose bridge decision expected soon for Colwood

The Habitat Acquisition Trust’s fundraising efforts to acquire the nearly-50-acre Mountain Road Forest, in partnership with the CRD, have accomplished their purpose. (Black Press Media file photo)
Late donations help HAT reach goal to buy Saanich’s Mountain Road Forest with CRD