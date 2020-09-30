Drone footage of View Royal captures the wildfire smoke from the U.S. that blanketed the Capital Region in September. (Luc Cardinal/YouTube)

Wildfire smoke expected to blanket Greater Victoria again

Conditions expected to worsen Wednesday afternoon but not approach levels reached a few weeks ago

Wildfire smoke is expected to blanket Greater Victoria and the rest of Vancouver Island once again.

The haze that choked out the region earlier in September is expected to return Thursday afternoon with smoke from the California wildfires drifting north. But conditions are expected to be less severe than earlier in the month.

As of 6 a.m. Sept. 30, Canada’s Air Quality Health Index was listed as one (low risk) for Greater Victoria. It is prepredicted to increase to three later in the day, reaching four (moderate risk) overnight and on Thursday. The index ranges from one (low risk) to 10-plus (very high risk).

Earlier in the month, Greater Victoria’s index was listed at 10-plus for several days when smoke from the U.S. fires blanketed the region.

Smoke is also expected to affect air quality in other regions on Vancouver Island. Duncan and Nanaimo’s Air Quality Health Index is expected to increase to three later today, reaching four (moderate risk) on Thursday.

