Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for Greater Victoria Thursday evening. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Wildfire smoke blowing through Greater Victoria for up to two days: Environment Canada

Special air quality statement in effect for Greater Victoria

Greater Victoria is included in a “smoky skies bulletin” posted by Environment Canada Thursday night.

A special air quality statement warns that the region is one of many in southern B.C. that will be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Environment Canada says smoke concentrations have continued to drop over the last day, but smoke forecast models indicate there is potential for “intermittent long-range” wildfire smoke from the U.S. over the next 24 hours.

Victoria’s Friday morning air quality is deemed high risk – in the seven to 10 level – by the BC Air Quality Health Index. That index reading comes with a warning for at-risk populations to reduce or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities.

Air quality in the region is expected to improve over the next 24 hours.

READ ALSO: Washington wildfires likely cause for Greater Victoria’s smoke-filled skies

Victoriawildfire smoke

Opponents of proposed soccer pitch in Central Saanich say it undermines agriculture

