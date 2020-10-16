Willows Tea Room to open for fall Sundays

Sunday breakfasts at the Kiwanis Tea Room are run by Kiwanis members and volunteers, such as Coun. Hazel Braithwaite and Janet Morningstar, with the Kiwanis Pavilion Foundation. (Black Press Media file photo)

After a busy summer the Willows Beach Tea Room usually goes dormant in the fall, but not this year.

Instead of waiting for January to restart its popular Sunday breakfast menu, the Tea Room is offering a take-out menu every Sunday starting Oct. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., until April.

“We thought, why not start early and serve the menu to go,” said Janet Morningstar of the Kiwanis Club of Oak Bay.

The Tea Room is run by Kiwanis volunteers to raise money for the Kiwanis Pavilion and other charities in town.

Feature sellers for the fall are the ham-and-egger breakfast sandwich or grilled cheese sandwich. There are also hashbrowns, hot dogs, French fries, muffins, coffee, hot chocolate, and mocha available.

To limit waste and costs, the menu was designed around serving items with minimal packaging and serving items that do not require cutlery.

The Tea Room performed well through summer despite COVID, though there is some concern that the inability to have patrons dine inside the Tea Room in January could hamper sales.

Kiwanis Club managed to donate money to most of its usual causes as well as a $5,000 to a side project by Community Association of Oak Bay members Jacque Sirois and Rick Marshall, who are seeking District of Oak Bay approval to install a Fenwick Lansdowne interpretive sign soon.

Kiwanis of Oak Bay also supports Kiwanis Manor at 1075 Milton St. in Oak Bay, a 69-room residence for low-income seniors. As well, Kiwanis Club of Oak Bay operates the 70-unit supportive housing unit for seniors called Rose Manor at 857 Rupert Terrace Rd.

