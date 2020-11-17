A windy forecast has cancelled some BC Ferries sailings Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media File)

UPDATE: Wind continues to cancels Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen sailings Tuesday

11 a.m. and 3 p.m. sailings cancelled due to forecasted weather conditions

Sailings departing Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen have been cancelled Tuesday morning due to windy weather.

The 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. sailings both ways between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay are cancelled as strong gusty winds and a fast moving cold front cross the south coast.

BC Ferries issued the service notice in anticipation of adverse weather conditions.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us,” the corporation said in a posted statement. “We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so.”

An Environment Canada weather alert says strong, sustained southeasterly winds are expected in coastal areas close to the Strait of Georgia and Haro Strait in advance of a cold front crossing the south. Gusts in excess of 90 km/h are possible.

Wind is expected to ease after the cold front but it will remain gusty into the afternoon.

Sailing details are updated online.

Victoria

