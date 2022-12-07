Winds gusting to 90 km/h expected for Greater Victoria, Southern Gulf Islands

A wind warning is in effect for Greater Victoria Wednesday (Dec. 7) night. (Black Press Media file photo)

Another blustery fall night looms for Greater Victoria residents.

Ahead of the latest cold front tracking across Vancouver Island, strong southeast winds are expected to develop over Greater Victoria and Southern Gulf Islands late this evening, according to Environment Canada.

The strongest winds, expected to be 70 km/h gusting to 90, will impact eastern sections of the region near Haro Strait and Southern Gulf Islands. Winds will ease and shift to the southwest early Thursday (Dec. 8) in the wake of the front.

Weather