Winds return with gusts to 70 km/h in Greater Victoria, 100 km/h on north Island

Stormy pattern continues with periods of strong winds expected Sunday and Monday

Winds amp up off Sidney on Thursday, Jan. 5. More winds are in store for the region Friday through Saturday across Greater Victoria, much of the Island and the south coast of B.C. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Things will get gusty again along the south coast of B.C. Friday (Jan. 6) afternoon through Saturday morning.

Hot on the heels of Thursday’s blustery evening, another low pressure system offshore will bring strong southeast winds to exposed coastal sections of west and north Vancouver Island, Strait of Georgia, Haro Strait, and Haida Gwaii, according to Environment Canada.

The west coast of Vancouver Island can expect 60 km/h winds gusting to 80, with 50 gusting to 70 km/h in Greater Victoria and coastal sections near the Strait of Georgia. North Island and Haida Gwaii will see winds of 80 km/h gusting to 100.

Peak winds are expected Friday night, easing Saturday morning, lingering into the afternoon for Haida Gwaii.

Environment Canada predicts the stormy pattern will continue with periods of strong winds Sunday and Monday.

