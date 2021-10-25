Multiple BC Ferries sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen have been cancelled Oct. 25 due to strong winds. (Black Press Media file photo)

Windstorm halts multiple morning ferry sailings between Victoria, Vancouver

7 and 9 a.m. sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen won’t run

Strong winds are being felt across Greater Victoria Monday morning, including at the Swartz Bay ferry terminal where BC Ferries has cancelled multiple morning sailings.

The 7 and 9 a.m. trips between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen will not run as the ferry service waits out the weather. BC Ferries indicated that further cancellations are possible if winds remain high.

Customers with bookings will be fully refunded and travel will revert to a standby basis.

In a weather warning, Environment Canada said wind is expected to gust up to 90 km/h Monday but subside by late afternoon.

