Windy weather in the forecast for most of Vancouver Island

Windy seas on the Strait of Georgia. (News Bulletin file photo)

Vancouver Island residents can expect strong winds this afternoon.

Environment Canada issued special weather statements for most areas of the Island on Sunday, March 28.

“An intense Pacific cold front will move across the south coast near mid day,” the statement noted, adding that the morning’s strong southerly winds will shift to strong west or northwest winds in the afternoon.

Wind will gust to 70 kilometres per hour in most regions, and up to 90km/h near the Juan de Fuca Strait.

Environment Canada says winds could cause damage to buldings, toss loose objects about, break tree branches and cause power outages.

Winds are expected to ease later Sunday night.

B.C. Ferries issued a travel advisory noting that the wind warning over the Strait of Georgia could impact the Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay, Duke Point-Tsawwassen, Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen and Southern Gulf Islands routes, and suggested travellers monitor the B.C. Ferries website.



