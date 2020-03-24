Tourists learn about icewines and table wines produced in the Okanagan on Jan. 24, 2020. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Wineries and liquor stores should be essential services: B.C. Wine Institute

The institute said you don’t have to travel to support B.C. wine

B.C. Wine Month is only a week away and the British Columbia Wine Institute (BCWI) is asking people to support local wine.

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting a strain on travel and tourism, the industry is slowly feeling the strain of the virus outbreak.

But BCWI director of marketing Kim Barnes said it’s important to remember we don’t need to travel far to get a taste of good B.C. Wine.

She said one can go to a grocery store or a liquor store and easily find them.

BCWI president and CEO Miles Prodan said they are doing their best to help BC wineries by working with the provincial government. He said part of their efforts include advocating for wineries and liquor stores to be labelled as essential services, a delay in the next minimum wage increase, allowing businesses to defer the Employer’s Health Tax, and asking municipalities to delay property tax increases.

Prodan and Barnes said these measures are to help the industry through the current crisis, save jobs, and have a resilient wine industry at the end.

“It’s important that wineries are recognized as the farms that they are,” Prodan said.

“It is essential given the fact that we are growing and processing agricultural products. So (the government) recognizing us as an essential service would be critical for us.”

READ: City of Kelowna changes development prodcedures amid COVID-19 pandemic

READ: WATCH: Interior Health sets up drive-thru testing in Kelowna

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

BC WineCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tories will support aid to Canadians, not Liberal ‘power grab’: Scheer

Just Posted

VicPD asks for help to locate missing man with multiple outstanding warrants

Wesley Williams was reported missing on March 20

COVID-19: Brand new Victoria long-term care home could take pressure off hospitals

Island Health delays residents’ move to The Summit at Quadra Village

Victoria health care worker sends plea to closed business to donate unused masks, gloves

Downtown street nurse Corey Ranger says salons, pubs, and restaurants can help even if they’re closed

Capital Regional District releases 2020 financial budget plan

CRD, CRHD, CRHC join focres to use financial resources effectively

Langford residents give four-year-old girl a birthday to remember

COVID-19 cancelled Cassidy Gollmer’s fourth birthday party; neighbours gave it back

A student loan freeze, $1,000 payments: Here’s what B.C.’s COVID-19 plan has for you

Help for renters is coming, Premier John Horgan says

News Mirror offices closed to the public

But there’s still plenty of ways to reach us

Wineries and liquor stores should be essential services: B.C. Wine Institute

The institute said you don’t have to travel to support B.C. wine

Avalanche Canada to stop avalanche forecasting early

The organization said decision is due to lack of reliable data and concerns for healthcare system

Tories will support aid to Canadians, not Liberal ‘power grab’: Scheer

MPs are supposed to debate and vote on legislation to deliver an $82-billion aid package

No immediate plans to use cell phone tracking in COVID-19 fight: Trudeau

Prime minister said that all options are on the table to keep Canadians safe during exceptional times

Parks Canada to close access to trails

The agency is urging people to stay at home; will close parking lots at midnight

National coronavirus update, March 24: Parliament suspends emergency session

Coronavirus news from around Canada, updated at 10 a.m.

Northern Vancouver Island provincial park suspends services due to COVID-19

“We have closed washroom and day use facilities, and camping is no longer permitted”

Most Read