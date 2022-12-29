A blood donor clinic pictured at a shopping mall in Calgary, Alta., Friday, March 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Winter puts a chill on blood donations

Canadian Blood Services appeals to donors

Canadian Blood Services is urging people to book an appointment to donate blood.

According to the non-profit, extreme weather conditions across the country contributed to a 10 percent shortfall in blood and plasma donations.

“We anticipate disruptions to continue in the weeks ahead as winter weather events continue to grip the country,” said Rick Prinzen, Canadian Blood Services’ vice-president of donor relations, in a news release.

“We’ve had to cancel many collection events since Dec. 20.”

Nationwide blood inventory has dropped by more than 35 per cent since October.

A blood donor clinic will be held at Journey Middle School in Sooke on Jan. 9. Visit blood.ca to book an appointment.

Canadian Blood Services has three to four days on hand of several blood types. A fresh blood product inventory of five to eight days is ideal.

Canadian Blood Services is urging those with O-negative blood to donate as their blood type is universal and can be used on any patient. There is also a critical need for platelets for patients undergoing cancer treatments.

“We are extremely grateful to the donors that regularly donate and also respond to these immediate needs. We also strongly encourage new donors to join Canada’s lifeline,” Prinzen said.

