Victoria police are seeking witnesses of a downtown Victoria stabbing that happened early Thursday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Witnesses sought to early-morning stabbing in downtown Victoria

Victim’s injuries now considered non-life-threatening, after receiving care at hospital

Victoria police are seeking witnesses to a stabbing in downtown Victoria that happened early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the 800-block of Johnson Street just after 2 a.m. and found the victim in the front entrance of a housing facility there. Officers were told the man had been stabbed in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue, then walked to the Johnson Street building – where the incident was then reported.

Officers provided first aid and administered trauma bandages, with the man suffering from life-threatening injuries, VicPD stated in a release. Paramedics arrived and transported the man to hospital. After further care, the victim’s wounds are considered to be non-life-threatening.

VicPD is asking that any witnesses with information about the incident contact them at 250-995-7654 ext. 1, or report what they know anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

