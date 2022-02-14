Witnesses, suspect sought in sexual assault on teen girl in Esquimalt

Man followed girl from bus stop while committing indecent act, police say

The Victoria Police Department is asking for help after a teen girl was sexually assaulted near an Esquimalt bus stop Wednesday.

The department is hoping someone will be able to identify the witnesses or suspect.

On Feb. 9 at 3:45 p.m., a man approached a 16-year-old girl near a bus stop in the 1300-block of Esquimalt Road, scaring her. As the girl walked away, the man followed her closely while committing an indecent act, according to VicPD.

Two teens saw what was going on, and one of them chased the man away. The man fled the area on foot southbound on Admirals Road. The girl was not physically injured in the assault and left the area immediately.

Investigators are looking to speak with the suspect and the two teen witnesses.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, approximately 60 years old, standing 5’9” to 6’ tall. He has a stubble-length beard and a skinny build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing dark clothes, including a hoody, and a backpack.

The two witnesses, a boy and a girl, were both teens around 16 years old. The boy is described as Caucasian with curly brown hair and a dark toque. The girl is described as Caucasian with a slim build and short brown hair. Both were wearing jeans and had on backpacks.

VicPD says a small portion of the incident was captured on surveillance video from a significant distance, which assisted officers in the witnesses’ and suspect’s descriptions.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

