Woman arrested in Victoria after man reports being chased, weapon fired at him

Replica handgun found by police after man chased, “shot at” along Queens Avenue in Victoria on Monday morning. (Courtesy of VicPD)

A woman was arrested and a replica handgun seized Monday morning after a man reported to police he was chased at random, shot at and had his truck damaged by a woman in the 600-block of Queens Avenue in Victoria.

Police responded to the call a little after 11:30 a.m. The man, noting the woman was acting strangely as he walked by then pulled what appeared to be a pistol out and chased him, fled to his truck nearby to call police. As he relayed the details he said the weapon may have been an airsoft gun, given the popping, compressed air type sound he heard, according to VicPD spokesperson Const. Cam MacIntyre.

The suspect struck the man’s vehicle and damaged it as he sat inside. The man was not physically injured in the incident.

Multiple officers responded given the drawn weapon aspect of the call, MacIntyre added.

On scene police learned the suspect had fled the scene toward the 700-block of Queens Avenue. Officers located the suspect in a tent in a parking garage and ordered her to come out. She did so but walked away from officers, who ultimately had to take the woman to the ground to take her into custody. A replica pistol was found inside the tent and did not contain ammunition.

The woman was taken to VicPD cells and faces recommended charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief, and failure to comply. She remains in police custody.

As the investigation is ongoing, anyone with information about this incident who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 ext 1. To do so anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

