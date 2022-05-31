The Saanich Police Department hope to get a statement from the victim in a May 25 assault to allow for charges to be laid against the suspect. (Photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)

The Saanich Police Department hope to get a statement from the victim in a May 25 assault to allow for charges to be laid against the suspect. (Photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)

Woman assaulted in Saanich identified, new charges could be laid against suspect

Suspect already faces possible assault charge from spitting on arresting officer

A woman who was seen in a surveillance video being randomly shoved to the ground on an Oak Street sidewalk near the Saanich Road McDonald’s restaurant has been identified by Saanich police.

The woman has been offered various resource related to the event, according to police, and detectives are working with her to obtain a statement about the May 25 incident. Around 6 p.m. that day, witnesses observed the woman being pushed to the ground seemingly randomly by another person, and police were notified.

The female suspect was located a short time later and as police took her into custody, she spat on one of the arresting officers, leading to a recommended charge of assault of a police officer.

A statement from the initial assault victim is critical to the laying of a charge against the suspect, Sgt. Damian Kowalewich told Black Press Media last week.

RELATED STORY: UPDATE: Suspect in Saanich assault located; police need elderly woman to come forward

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

crimeSaanich Police Department

Previous story
Dog discovered near Kelowna with gunshot wounds expected to make full recovery
Next story
Blown electric bike battery sets Chamber building on fire in North Saanich

Just Posted

Megan Radatzke, an eduction assistant at Ecole Poirier Elementary, says the addition of a sensory room has been well received by all of the students at the school. (Rick Stiebel- Sooke News Mirror)
‘Allows the brain to reboot’: New sensory room helps calm Sooke students

The Oak Bay Tea Party parade 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay Tea Party returns after two-year break

The proposed location of the new bridge along the Galloping Goose Regional Trail crossing Island Highway in Colwood. The City of Colwood will be set up along the trail at this location on the morning of June 3 as part of GoByBike Week. (Courtesy of City of Colwood)
Colwood offering active transportation sneak-peek June 3

Electric vehicle drivers will now see new charging fees at Victoria’s city-owned parkades and surface lots. Pictured is the Store Street charging station in downtown Victoria. (Photo courtesy of the City of Victoria)
Victoria sets new public electric vehicle charging fees