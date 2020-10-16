Morning traffic stop leaves Victoria woman facing over $5,000 in fines for impaired driving, other offences

Witness called police after driver was swerving on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langford

A traffic stop in Langford for impaired driving has left one Victoria woman facing over $5,000 in fines.

On Oct. 15, West Shore RCMP received a report at approximately 8:30 a.m. of a possible impaired driver on the Trans-Canada Highway near Leigh Road.

A witness described driving behind a 2019 GMC Yukon that was swerving. Officers pulled the vehicle over on Jacklin Road near Langford Parkway.

The driver was identified as a 29-year-old woman who lives in Victoria. She was exhibiting symptoms of alcohol impairment, according to officers.

While conducting an impaired driving investigation, officers learned the woman had no insurance and had the wrong licence plates on the vehicle.

The woman was issued a $598 ticket for no insurance, a $109 ticket for displaying the wrong licence plates, an immediate roadside driving prohibition for 90 days, and the vehicle was towed and impounded for a 30-day period.

Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer, said the cost for a 90-day roadside prohibition is about $4,730. “Add on the violations tickets for no insurance and displaying the wrong plates, and this driver is looking at a bill of over $5000,” she said in a media release.

“Not only is impaired driving one of the leading causes of collision-related death, it’s also incredibly costly.”

