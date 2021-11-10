West Shore RCMP arrested a man Nov. 9 after he allegedly hit a woman with his bike and knocked her to the sidewalk. (Black Press Media file photo)

Woman hit with bicycle after confronting cyclist on Langford sidewalk

Suspect was arrested and released for future court date

A 34-year-old man was tracked down and arrested after a 65-year-old woman was knocked to the ground in Langford on Tuesday morning during an apparent confrontation with a cyclist.

West Shore RCMP was called to a section of Jacklin Road near Langford Parkway just before 11 a.m. on Nov. 9 for a reported attack on a pedestrian. A passerby told officers they saw a man hitting a woman with his bicycle, causing her to hit her head against the sidewalk. Police say the woman did not require medical attention.

Police believe the attack occurred after the woman confronted the cyclist about riding on the sidewalk. The two are not known to each other, according to police.

Using a description provided from the witness, officers quickly located the suspect and arrested him. He was released on a promise to appear in court in February.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

