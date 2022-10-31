Woman injured in elevator shaft fall at Island Thrift Shop

Police investigation into the incident to determine what happened

A volunteer with the Chemainus Health Care Auxiliary suffered unknown injuries after a fall in an elevator shaft at the Thrift Shop Monday morning.

The exact circumstances of the incident are still being determined, but it’s believed the woman thought the cargo elevator was on the second floor where she was transporting merchandise and then fell to the floor below.

The auxiliary stores goods on the second floor of the building on Maple Street after sorting them on the lower level. The main part of the Thrift Shop open to customers is on the ground floor.

BC Emergency Health Services ambulance personnel were on the scene and transported the woman to hospital. There was an extensive presence of RCMP officers in three police vehicles and members of the North Cowichan Fire Department’s Chemainus hall also attended.

The Thrift Shop was closed for the remainder of the day while an investigation was being conducted.

Three police vehicles were on the scene at the Chemainus Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Shop Monday to investigate the fall of a volunteer in an elevator shaft. (Photo by Don Bodger)

The Chemainus Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Shop was closed to donations and consumers after a volunteer was injured there Monday. (Photo by Don Bodger)