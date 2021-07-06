Crystal Van Loon was found deceased, Saanich Police Department announced Tuesday. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

Crystal Van Loon was found deceased, Saanich Police Department announced Tuesday. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

Woman missing from Saanich facility found dead, case under investigation

Chrystal Van Loon went missing from Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health facility

Saanich Police are no longer seeking assistance from the public regarding Chrystal Van Loon’s whereabouts, as the 39-year-old woman was found deceased.

Van Loon went missing on June 28 from the Seven Oaks Tertiary Mental Health facility at 4575 Blenkinsop Rd. in Saanich.

Her death is currently being investigated by the Victoria Police Department and BC Coroners Service.

“Our condolences go out to Ms. Van Loon’s family and friends during this emotional time,” said Sgt. Damian Kowalewich of the Saanich Police Department.

ALSO READ: Saanich police’s new Safe Place program supports victims of hate crimes

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personMissing womanSaanich Police Department

Previous story
Victoria police investigating after Esquimalt church’s door damaged
Next story
West Shore RCMP bike unit cops help bear-spooked young family to safety

Just Posted

Drawing of the proposed multi-purpose sports box development plan. (Courtesy of the Capital Regional District)
Lacrosse box moving forward in Sooke at long last

John Hillman, 102, marks down the last lap for the day hitting 80 on July 6. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
VIDEO: Donations lag as 102-year-old veteran laps Oak Bay courtyard for cause

Police responded Tuesday, July 6 to a stabbing in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue and released descriptive details on the suspect. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Victoria police seek suspect, witnesses after downtown stabbing on Tuesday

The Ministry of Environment says vehicle access to LAU,WELNEW/John Dean Provincial Park will remain open unless BC Wildfire Service orders park closure due to an imminent wildfire threat. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Vehicle access remains for LAU,WELNEW/John Dean Park in North Saanich