(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Woman tells police her dog was driving after vehicle ends in ditch on Vancouver Island

Woman allegedly refuses to give breath sample, slapped with 90-day driving prohibition

A driver on Vancouver Island pointed her finger at Fido after getting into a one-vehicle collision in Comox Valley, according to police.

RCMP said an officer responded to reports of a vehicle in a ditch along Lazo Road on Dec. 1. There, the Mountie was met by a woman and her dog.

The woman told police that it was just her and her dog inside the vehicle when it went into the ditch – and that her dog was driving.

The officer “quickly developed the opinion that this woman’s ability to operate her motor vehicle was affected by alcohol.” After allegedly refusing to provide a breath sample, the woman was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

RCMP Briefs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New COVID-19 exposure on flight from Vancouver to Victoria
Next story
Saanich cidery crafts new bevvy named after Dr. Bonnie Henry

Just Posted

The Town of Sidney recognized Mike Harman, deputy fire of the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department, for 15 years of employment with the municipality on Monday. (Sidney Volunteer Fire Department/Submitted)
Sidney recognizes deputy fire chief Mike Harman for 15 years of service

Harman became deputy fire chief in 2015, joined the department as a volunteer in 1998

To thank the community for supporting them through a difficult year, the Canadian College of Performing Arts released a holiday music video Dec. 17. (Screenshot)
Victoria performing arts college releases holiday music video

Canadian College of Performing Arts takes theatre online amid pandemic

Sea Cider has released a new “Temperance Series” of non-alcoholic, sparkling juices. (Courtesy of Sea Cider)
Saanich cidery crafts new bevvy named after Dr. Bonnie Henry

Sea Cider’s “Temperance Series” are non-alcoholic, sparkling juices

Island Health wants to hear from patients being cared for at home under a pilot project launched earlier this year. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Survey seeks feedback on Victoria hospital at home pilot program

Home-based care program launched at Victoria General Hospital earlier this year

A morning collision left 586 customers without power in the Highlands on Dec. 19. (BC Hydro Outage Map)
UPDATED: Single-vehicle collision leaves nearly 590 West Shore residents with no power

Vehicle empty when police arrived, BC Hydro working to restore power by 2 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 24 is not just Christmas Eve, unofficially it’s Eggnog Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 20 to 26

Eggnog Day, Humbug Day and Festivus are all coming up this week

Sharon Lambert, seen here with service dog Toby on Dec. 11, 2020, has set up a fundraiser to help pay for the costs of training him and so he can hopefully live with her full-time. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. charity looking for donations to help get service dog into home of Fraser Valley woman

Epic Service Dogs is hoping to give a Christmas miracle to Sharon Lambert of Chilliwack

(Black Press Media file photo)
Woman tells police her dog was driving after vehicle ends in ditch on Vancouver Island

Woman allegedly refuses to give breath sample, slapped with 90-day driving prohibition

Paramjit Masutta was killed Dec. 15 when a runaway cargo van hit her near 144th Street and 61A Avenue while she was walking her daughters home from school. A GoFundMe has been started, raising more than $50,000 in less than 24 hours. (Photo: GoFundMe)
GoFundMe for ‘heroic’ Surrey mom killed by runaway van raises thousands within a day

Paramjit Masutta was killed when an unoccupied vehicle rolled down 144th Street

Parksville’s Christiana Conway, left, husband Chris Conway, right, and friend Elizabeth Doell write letters designed to bring Christmas cheer to senior residents at area care homes. (Submitted photo)
Vancouver Island woman helps create special messages of Christmas cheer for seniors

Hand-written letters designed to help lonely residents during holiday season

This month, Dann Denis became the first writer to have his work published on the Word on the Street bulletin board at Literacy Central Vancouver Island’s Well Read Books bookstore. (Photos courtesy Literacy Central Vancouver Island)
Word on the Street bulletin board building literacy for homeless Vancouver Islanders

Nanaimo literacy group providing creative outlet for those living on the street

Takuo Nakanishi takes a physically distanced photo of his children Soyoka and Arata with a Santa wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Abbotsford, B.C, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. sees 624 more COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

No new outbreaks in health care system

Comox Valley resident Mackai Sharp has created a project addressing bigotry and intolerance in the community. Photo montage submitted.
Vancouver Island teen releases ‘devastating’ exploration of local hatred

Comox Valley student creates project addressing intolerance and bigotry in our community

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020)was one of three churches in Chilliwack receiving a total of $18,400 in fines for repeatedly violating provincial public health orders. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
3 Chilliwack churches fined $18,400 for violating B.C.’s COVID ban on gatherings

RCMP issue fines on Dec. 17 for repeated offences

Most Read