Women inappropriately touched in 2 groping incidents: RCMP

Coquitlam RCMP believe it may be the same suspect

Coquitlam RCMP is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in two separate groping incidents on May 8, 2023. Women reported being approached by an unknown man and then inappropriately touched. (Coquitlam RCMP handouts)

Coquitlam RCMP is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect after women reported being approached by a man and inappropriately touched in two separate groping incidents.

Coquitlam RCMP say in both instances it was reported that an unknown man approached the victims and inappropriately touched them. However, police believe the incidents may be related and the suspect the same.

The two incidents happened May 8, eight hours apart, but within 650 metres of each other.

The first happened around 1 p.m. at a bus stop on Coast Meridian Road and David Avenue, while the second happened around 9:10 p.m. near the intersection of Burke Village Promenade and Soball Streets.

Police said the suspect is described between 20 and 30 years, with short black hair and thick dark eyebrows.

Meantime, Vancouver Police are also looking for a “serial groper.”

Since April 27, four women have reported being sexually assaulted while out walking during the late evening in downtown Vancouver, police said Tuesday (May 9). Police believe the same man is responsible for each assault.

Police say all four incidents happened after dark in the neighbourhoods surrounding BC Place and Rogers Arena, and in each case, the woman targeted was between 25 and 40 years old.

