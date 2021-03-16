Ben Leung, 99, of Port Alberni receives his first Moderna COVID-19 vaccination at Port Alberni’s mass immunization clinic at the Alberni Athletic Hall on Monday, March 15, 2021. Leung only qualified this week because he is not living in a long-term care home. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Ben Leung, 99, of Port Alberni receives his first Moderna COVID-19 vaccination at Port Alberni’s mass immunization clinic at the Alberni Athletic Hall on Monday, March 15, 2021. Leung only qualified this week because he is not living in a long-term care home. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Words of experience: Island man, 99, urges others to get vaccinated

Alberni’s Ben Leung among those baring their arms as COVID-19 vaccination clinics open on the Island

When Port Alberni’s mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic opened on Monday, March 15 at the Alberni Athletic Hall, 99-year-old Ben Leung made sure he had an appointment.

Leung grinned as he walked to Station No. 4, where a registered nurse asked him a series of questions before asking in which arm he would like to receive his first COVID-19 vaccination. People at the clinic Monday received the Moderna vaccine.

“It was very easy; no pain at all,” he said once he was finished and sitting in the waiting area until he could leave. Despite his age, Leung had to wait until the community clinic to be vaccinated because he is still living at home and not in a long-term care facility.

RELATED: Half of Canadians want first COVID-19 vaccine available: poll

RELATED: Vancouver Island clinics prepare for mass immunizations to start

Leung and his daughter, Susanna Eng, wanted to share their experience to encourage their family and friends to consider getting the vaccine. “It’s to protect myself and my family; for everybody,” said Leung, who is the first in his family to receive a vaccination. Leung and Eng ran the Jade Restaurant on lower Third Avenue for decades before it closed.

Although Leung is still driving, his daughter Susanna Eng brought him to the Athletic Hall clinic on Monday. “I drove here because he was too excited,” Eng said.

Eng said she will be back to the clinic on Wednesday for her own vaccination.

There was a steady number of people arriving at the Athletic Hall for their vaccinations on Monday. Watching her father, Bernie Hill, 90, receive his vaccination was emotional for Shirley DeRusha, who teared up as soon as the RN finished with the needle.

“I’m very happy,” Hill said.

Anyone receiving their vaccinations on Monday was told to start calling in June for their second dose.

An immunization clinic was also open at the Port Alberni Friendship Center on Fourth Avenue.

Information about community clinic locations and who qualifies next for vaccinations can be found on Island Health’s website.

To make an appointment, an eligible person or someone calling on their behalf can call 1-833-348-4787 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week. Call centre operators will ask for legal name, date of birth, postal code, personal health number, phone number and an e-mail address.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusIsland HealthPORT ALBERNI

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Ben Leung, 99, and his daughter Susanna Eng sit in the waiting area of Island Health’s massCOVID-19 immunization clinic at the Alberni Athletic Hall on Monday, March 15, 2021. Leung just received his first Moderna vaccination and was waiting the prescribed amount of time before he could leave. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Ben Leung, 99, and his daughter Susanna Eng sit in the waiting area of Island Health’s massCOVID-19 immunization clinic at the Alberni Athletic Hall on Monday, March 15, 2021. Leung just received his first Moderna vaccination and was waiting the prescribed amount of time before he could leave. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Bernie Hill, 90, of Port Alberni receives his first Moderna COVID-19 vaccination on Monday, March 15, 2021. Hill was part of the first day of Port Alberni’s mass immunization clinic at the Alberni Athletic Hall. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Bernie Hill, 90, of Port Alberni receives his first Moderna COVID-19 vaccination on Monday, March 15, 2021. Hill was part of the first day of Port Alberni’s mass immunization clinic at the Alberni Athletic Hall. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Previous story
Is your group of 10 allowed to gather on restaurants patios? Not so fast, Dr. Henry says
Next story
Princeton man accidentally exposes himself to the wrong person

Just Posted

NEW CUTLINE Plans for graduations that abide by provincial health guidelines are underway, says Scott Stinson, superintendent for the Sooke School District. (Pixabay) SD62 superintendent Scott Stinson says grade 12 students who are in a position to graduate at present will be able to do so, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. (Pixabay)
Grad celebration expectations stay flexible in Sooke School District

SD62 prepared to craft videos during pandemic protocols

(Pixabay photo)
Sooke council OK’s road variance on East Sooke Road

Roadwork needed for new 19-strata lot subdivision

Weapons and ammunition seized by police from an unoccupied tent in Victoria on March 11. (Photo courtesy of the Victoria Police Department)
Weapons, ammunition seized from Bay Street tent

Victoria police found two replica firearms, a knife and ammunition in the tent

Four imaginative community projects are getting a financial boost through the City of Colwood. The funds are given through the Create Places Colwood Grant, which is aimed to bring neighbours together and renew community pride through transforming spaces creatively. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Colwood funds creative projects, from Indigenous plant garden to Emily Carr info

Four imaginative community projects get a financial boost

The development of a regional performing arts facilities service was moved ahead by the Capital Regional District board, which directed CRD staff to work with a new committee to design what such a service would look like. Those details would be forwarded to all CRD member-jurisdictions for consideration. (Black Press Media file photo)
Support for Greater Victoria regional arts facilities service not unanimous

Goal of regional body is to have all jurisdictions benefit, board chair says

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

Scientists at the BC Cancer Research Institute are developing a breath test that can determine whether someone has contracted COVID-19. (IHR Imperial BRC Cancer)
B.C. researchers generating COVID-19 breath test that could give results in 1 minute

There would be no need for lengthy sample processing in a lab, saving both time and money

Alex Campbell First Nations Elder and Knowledge Holder from Lax Kw’alaams is the first senior citizen to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at the community clinic in Prince Rupert on March 14. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
COVID vaccine ‘not 100%,’ Dr. Henry warns communities getting first dose all at once

People in communities like Prince Rupert are being vaccinated all at the same time

Medal found by metal detectors handed over to Chilliwack family of First World War nurse. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Long-buried silver medal returned to B.C. family of war nurse

Metal detectors found war medal in field, researcher linked it to Chilliwack family

File photo
Princeton man accidentally exposes himself to the wrong person

A woman called police to report a man ‘mooned’ her while she was walking with her one year old son

A pair of bald eagles rest in the Lower Mainland. (Black Press File photo)
Entangled Vancouver Island eagles fly free

Pair of eagles stuck in Bowser tree successfully untangled themselves prior to receiving assistance

Ben Leung, 99, of Port Alberni receives his first Moderna COVID-19 vaccination at Port Alberni’s mass immunization clinic at the Alberni Athletic Hall on Monday, March 15, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Words of experience: Island man, 99, urges others to get vaccinated

Alberni’s Ben Leung among those baring their arms as COVID-19 vaccination clinics open on the Island

(Black Press file photo)
Loaded gun recovered, two flee scene after stolen truck flips on Island Highway

Witnesses say man and woman left scene near Horne Lake exit on a dirt bike

FILE – People sit at a table on a temporary street patio allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, outside a restaurant and bar in Vancouver, on Saturday, November 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Is your group of 10 allowed to gather on restaurants patios? Not so fast, Dr. Henry says

COVID rules of six per table still apply to restaurants, pubs, bars

Most Read