Work resumes on multi-sport box

$1.3-million project delayed due to weather, pandemic

Construction will resume next week on a new multi-sport box in Sooke.

The $1.3-million facility has been delayed several times due to inclement weather and the pandemic.

The concrete pour begins on March 14 and will be completed continuously, from pouring the concrete to levelling it. The work is expected to take up to 16 hours a day.

Rink board installation begins in April once the concrete has cured. The boards and fencing will be installed over one week.

It’s anticipated that a soft opening will occur in May and a grand opening event in June. The Capital Regional District will operate the facility through SEAPARC.

The multi-sports box, located at 2430 Phillips Rd., accommodates various sports, including lacrosse, basketball, ball hockey and roller sports.

Funding for the project is from an $892,778 federal grant and a $400,000 contribution from SunRiver Estates.

