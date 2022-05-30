The District of Sooke is adding a parking lot at John Phillips Memorial Park. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

The District of Sooke is adding a parking lot at John Phillips Memorial Park. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Work set to begin on new John Phillips Memorial Park parking lot in Sooke

Project expected be completed this fall

The west end of Sooke’s John Phillips Memorial Park will be transformed into a parking lot and other community amenities beginning in early June.

John Phillips Memorial Park, located at 2201 Otter Point Rd., has green space, picnic areas and trails.

Enhancements to the park’s parking lot will include 36 stalls, accessible parking, two electric vehicle charging stations, and bike parking. Electrical connections for community events will also be installed, and 20 new trees and ornamental landscaping will be planted.

A new trail connection will also be constructed to the north of the parking lot. Trail access at Otter Point will remain open during construction.

RGF Developments fund the work as a community amenity contribution with the construction of 2197 Otter Point Rd. It is expected that the community parking enhancements will be completed by this fall.

A new mixed-use development planned for 2197 Otter Point Rd. will comprise two three-story buildings offering much-needed retail space and 77 rental units. Completion is scheduled for fall 2023.

The Sooke Country Market will move to a temporary location beside Fire Hall No. 1 for the remainder of the 2022 market season.

LEARN MORE: Staff report from public hearing


