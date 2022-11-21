The BC Hydro pole looms above the north side of Starlight Stadium during a rugby match between the Toronto Arrows and the LA Giltinis at Langford’s Starlight Stadium in February 2022. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

The BC Hydro pole looms above the north side of Starlight Stadium during a rugby match between the Toronto Arrows and the LA Giltinis at Langford’s Starlight Stadium in February 2022. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Work to move Langford’s Starlight Stadium hydro pole begins

Paul Beirne, managing director of Pacific FC, said the move gives the club an exciting opportunity

Work has begun to remove the hydro pole that has long loomed over the north side of Starlight Stadium in Langford.

Cranes moved into position and work started Wednesday (Nov. 16) to move the hydro pole to the other side of Langford Parkway, in theory clearing the way for an expansion to the stadium. The tower will be replaced with a new one in between the railway tracks and the parking lot off Leigh Place. Another tower located near the roundabout on Langford Parkway south of Leigh Road will also be moved.

The work is set to cost $4.25 million, with another $275,000 budgeted for mobile bleachers to be used at City Centre Park and Starlight Stadium.

In October 2021, Langford council approved the move “to ensure public safety, and provide unrestricted access to the Stadium for both community and professional user groups,” according to a statement put out by the City of Langford.

The work is set to be completed by March 31, 2023, avoiding any impacts to the start of the new season for Pacific FC, according to a city spokesperson. The city added there should be minimal traffic disruptions and there is no planned power outages during the work.

The sight of the crane was exciting for fans of the soccer team, according to Paul Beirne, managing director of Pacific FC, both for those who come to games and watch on TV. In-person fans could soon have more seating options once the hydro pole is cleared, while the TV broadcasts are expected to be improved. The hydro pole meant TV cameras had to be set up at a very low angle, but the cameras will be able to be raised higher once the pole is removed.

“We haven’t come to a conclusion yet but it definitely represents an opportunity,” said Beirne.

Beirne said the club would discuss plans with the City of Langford and the newly elected council in the future, but would likely use some of the mobile bleachers they already have on-site at the stadium come the new season.

“In the coming months, the newly elected council will review concept plans and budget for the proposed stadium expansion and will make a decision during the 2023 budget approval process,” a city spokesperson said in a statement.

READ MORE: $4 million cost to move hydro pole holding up Langford stadium expansion

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of LangfordPacific FCWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Proposed Bamberton projects undermine efforts by Central Saanich to improve Saanich Inlet, says mayor

Just Posted

Through her Instagram account, Not In The Pink, Tina Martel works to raise awareness about breast cancer and loving your body. (Courtesy of Tina Martel)
Langford woman who beat breast cancer twice advocates for body positivity on Instagram

Oak Bay owns two houses, one is leaded to the Inter-Cultural Association of Greater Victoria. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay home opening doors to refugees

The BC Hydro pole looms above the north side of Starlight Stadium during a rugby match between the Toronto Arrows and the LA Giltinis at Langford’s Starlight Stadium in February 2022. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Work to move Langford’s Starlight Stadium hydro pole begins

The B.C. and transgender flags fly together at the B.C. legislature in Victoria on Sunday (Nov. 20) in recognition of Transgender Day of Remembrance. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
B.C. legislature marks Transgender Day of Remembrance in Victoria