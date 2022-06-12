Walk On, Victoria is asking Greater Victoria residents to send in photos of their least favourite piece of local pedestrian infrastructure as part of a contest aimed at raising awareness of the need to improve such infrastructure. (Courtesy of Walk On, Victoria/Facebook)

Worst Greater Victoria sidewalks, foot paths the focus of Walk On, Victoria’s contest

Walk On, Victoria is hoping to raise awareness of need for pedstrian infrastructure improvement

A Greater Victoria pedestrian advocacy organization is challenging residents to put the region’s worst sidewalks, crosswalks, or outright lack of pedestrian infrastructure in the spotlight for what’s being dubbed “Janky June.”

Organized by Walk On, Victoria, the brand-new contest aims to raise awareness of the need to improve and invest in pedestrian infrastructure.

“Decision-makers take it for granted that roads need to be built and maintained so that drivers can access the places they need to go. But often, the infrastructure for pedestrians is either non-existent or in total disrepair,” said Amanda Macdonald, chair of the organization.

“This disproportionately impacts children, seniors, people with disabilities, and people who can’t afford to own a car. It’s time to shift our focus onto active transportation infrastructure and treat it with the same level of care we treat roadways, or more.”

Throughout June, residents are encouraged to post a photo of their least favourite Greater Victoria sidewalk, or street where there is no sidewalk, to Instagram or Facebook with the hashtag #jankyjune and tag the organization at @walkonvictoria for a chance to win one of two $50 cash prizes.

Voting will take place in July, and all entries will be shared on Walk On’s social media and website.

