Would-be Jet Ski theft the latest attempt in Victoria waters

Victoria police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a Jet Ski theft that occurred in the early hours of Aug. 11.

VicPD responded to reports of a man paddling a Jet Ski in the waters off the end of Russell Street in Victoria West at 1:45 a.m. The suspect abandoned the watercraft and fled before the officers arrived, police say. He was described by the witness as Caucasian, between 30 and 40 and approximately 5‘10.” The man was wearing all black clothes and a ball cap at the time of the incident, according to the report.

The Jet Ski, valued at $20,000, was returned to its owner, who had it moored at Fisherman’s Wharf.

VicPD reminded the public this incident follows a series of attempted boat thefts, noting that a 30- to 40-year-old Caucasian male suspect remained at large. A Zodiac boat valued at $100,000 was recovered following an attempted theft the evening of July 29.

“Officers are asking boaters, sailors and others who dock their ocean-going craft in the harbour area, to be aware of the ongoing thefts and to take steps to secure and protect your vehicle and property,” the release stated.

Those with more information about this or other marine thefts are asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654 ext. 1, or report what you know anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

