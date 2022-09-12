Saanich Police Department is cleared of the significant injuries suffered by a man after a dramatic crash and arrest on July 7. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich Police Department is cleared of the significant injuries suffered by a man after a dramatic crash and arrest on July 7. (Black Press Media file photo)

Wounds were self-inflicted in dramatic Saanich crash and arrest, says police oversight agency

Independent Investigations Office finds limited injuries suffered during actual arrest

The provincial police oversight agency says police played no role in the significant injuries a man was left with after a dramatic crash and arrest in Saanich on July 7.

That day around noon, Saanich police were called after a high-speed, multi-vehicle crash in the 3300-block of Cook Street left two previously parked vehicles wrecked. One man was rushed to hospital with what police called serious, life-threatening injuries.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) was immediately alerted. The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of police in B.C. and investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death.

RELATED: Saanich police subdue driver after high-speed, crash-filled trip down Cook Street

The investigation, now concluded, determined only minor injuries occurred as a result of the man being taken into police custody. The chief civilian director reviewed evidence including statements from independent witnesses, information from the injured individual, video footage, and forensic evidence to determine the serious injuries were not caused by police but were self-inflicted.

Witnesses told Black Press Media the man had a large knife and appeared to be “in a completely altered state” at the time.

If you feel like you are in crisis please call the Crisis Centre BC suicide hotline at 1-800-784-2433. Other resources include: Canada Suicide Prevention Service toll free at 1-833-456-4566, text 45645 or visit the online chat service at crisisservicescanada.ca.

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Police Department

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fall Fair in Port Alberni marred by bear spray attack
Next story
Sidney and Central Saanich won’t see a race for mayor

Just Posted

Sooke School District trustees Margot Swinburnson and Bob Phillips, who have almost 50 years of service, have decided not to seek re-election. (Rick Stiebel - Sooke News Mirror)
Seven-term trustees bid adieu in Sooke

Saanich Police Department is cleared of the significant injuries suffered by a man after a dramatic crash and arrest on July 7. (Black Press Media file photo)
Wounds were self-inflicted in dramatic Saanich crash and arrest, says police oversight agency

Sidney fire deals with a gas leak, closing Third Street from Oakville to Bevan avenues. (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)
Firefighters evacuate buildings as gas leak limits access to downtown Sidney

Ocean Network Canada field services manager Dirk Brussow and senior project engineer Nicolai Bailly with the recovered wave glider from the seafloor geodesy system project. (Courtesy of Ocean Networks Canada)
Research off Vancouver Island looks to uncover what makes megathrust earthquakes tick