Yates Street property purchased for up to 40 units of supportive housing

Victoria project will be one of 480 homes for homeless in development across CRD

The province purchased another Victoria property to house people experiencing homelessness.

The B.C. government announced Friday that it purchased property at 1176 Yates St. for a project that would provide up to 40 homes with wraparound supports for community members in need of support.

In a statement, Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps said the contribution is another step towards solving housing challenges.

“We look forward to moving this development through the municipal approvals process as quickly as possible as our way to support the provincial government in the great work they’re doing to provide supportive housing across our region,” Helps said.

The building that currently sits on the lot was declared dilapidated, unclean and “offensive to the community” by Victoria council in 2019 after bylaw services sought remediation or demolition.

The site was purchased by the province for $1.8 million. The new project will provide self-contained studio homes and 24/7 on-site staff with support services such as meal programs, life and employment skills training and health and wellness support services.

A non-profit housing provider will be hired to manage the building. Roughly 480 homes have been built or are being built for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness across the Capital Regional District.

