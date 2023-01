Victoria fire crews battle a blaze at View Towers in Victoria on April 29. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) Jessica Michalofsky along Blanshard Street in front of the Ministry of Health building in Victoria. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media) Victoria firefighters rescue a man from the balcony of a multi-storey apartment building during a fire on April 28. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) Melanie Vogel reaches the Pacific Ocean in Victoria, completing a five-year trek across the country on the Trans Canada Trail. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff) Ruby Waters performs at the Capital Ballroom on Nov. 26. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Attendees of an International Overdose Awareness day event march down the main street of downtown Victoria on Aug. 31. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) An attendee of an International Overdose Awareness Day event in Victoria on Aug. 31. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) A man participating in a rally for more family doctors holds up a sign outside Victoria’s Fairmont Empress hotel, where Canada’s premiers were meeting on July 12. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) Members of Greater Victoria’s Ukrainian community at a solidarity gathering outside the B.C. legislature on Feb. 24, less than a day after Russia’s military attacked Ukraine on multiple fronts. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) Victoria’s Orange Shirt Day ceremony at Centennial Square on Sept. 30. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) A little boy dresses up to watch on Quadra Street as the ceremonial procession and provincial commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II passes along. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media) Dragon boat teams paddle toward the finish line during day one of the inaugural Vancouver Island Dragon Boat Festival. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

A look back at some of the 2022 stories captured on camera.

