Commercial fishing boat the Arctic Fox II sunk off the coast of Vancouver Island early Tuesday morning, killing at least one of three crew members. (Inter-American Tropical Tuna Commission)

Young deckhands backed out of fatal Arctic Fox II trip just before the fishboat departed

Inexperienced twin brothers had ‘gut feeling’ and bailed before going to open ocean

The tragic fishing boat accident off the southern coast of Vancouver Island early Tuesday morning that left two dead could have had other victims.

Two deck hands were on board, but changed their minds at the last moment, abandoning the trip in Victoria.

Rae-Lynn McIntyre said her twin sons, Raymond and Anthony Dixon, were aboard the Arctic Fox II as new deck hands with Captain Tom Lindberg when they sailed out of Cowichan Bay Marina. They’d spent two nights on board preparing the vessel, stocking groceries. McIntyre and her husband went to see them off.

It would have been their first commercial fishing trip.

The 19-year-old twins made it to Victoria, where the boat stopped for repairs.

“The captain was waiting for parts in Victoria. Raymond said, ‘I think they might have to get a diver to go down and check a screen might be plugged underneath? But we’re not sure, mom,’” McIntyre said. “My nerves are just gone. Like, I’m not feeling very confident at this point.”

She was already nervous to have her sons going on a commercial fishing trip with no experience, but they were so excited she didn’t want to dampen things for them. But on August 3, Anthony woke up at 4 a.m. with a gut feeling.

“Something telling him, I’m not going on this boat. He said, ‘Mum, I’m not going.’ I said, well, you can’t let your brother go by himself.”

Raymond agreed, and at midnight that night, they packed up their things and left while the captain was sleeping.

It was a few days later on August 11 at 2 a.m. that a mayday call from the Arctic Fox II was received by the U.S Coast Guard. The boat was taking on water off the coast of Cape Flattery, the northwest corner of Washington state, and the three people aboard were suiting up in survival suits and preparing to abandon ship

One person was rescued from a life raft by helicopter. The BC Coroners Service has confirmed that two crew members died. Both bodies were flown to Victoria where an investigation is underway.

”Our fact-finding investigation will look to determine cause of death and, if possible, may make recommendations aimed at preventing death in similar circumstances,” the coroner’s office wrote in a statement.

Names have not been released by the coroner, however friends have confirmed that Lindberg was one of the men who died.

“I have no words to explain the way I’m feeling,” McIntyre said. “I am grateful my only children were not on that vessel that night, however I’m deeply saddened for the loss of life and my heart goes out to the families and friends of the two lives lost in this tragedy.”

Most Read