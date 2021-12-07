Saanich Police attended a scene where a pedestrian was left in critical condition in the evening on Dec. 6. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich Police attended a scene where a pedestrian was left in critical condition in the evening on Dec. 6. (Black Press Media file photo)

UPDATE: Young pedestrian in critical condition after being struck in Saanich crosswalk

Police investigate multi-vehicle incident on Cedar Hill Cross Road at Merriman Drive

A youth is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit in a marked crosswalk Monday (Dec. 6) night.

The Saanich Police Department was called at approximately 9:45 p.m. after a pedestrian was struck at a marked crosswalk on Cedar Hill Cross Road at Merriman Drive.

The pedestrian was rushed to the Victoria General Hospital in critical condition.

The motorist involved is cooperating with the investigation and remained on-scene at the time. Police closed the intersection until 3:30 a.m. while traffic collision analysts investigated.

“At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the youth involved in this very tragic event,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades.

ALSO READ: Conviction overturned in Saanich teens cold-case murder

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Melting glaciers could create 1,000s of kms of salmon habitat around B.C., Alaska by 2100
Next story
Royal Bay proposal goes against original plan, Colwood homeowner association says

Just Posted

Saanich Police attended a scene where a pedestrian was left in critical condition in the evening on Dec. 6. (Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATE: Young pedestrian in critical condition after being struck in Saanich crosswalk

Rendering shows a portion of a proposed townhome development for Drummond Way in Colwood. At public hearings for this and one other proposal Dec. 1, residents raised multiple concerns with the developments in their current form. (Courtesy City of Colwood)
Royal Bay proposal goes against original plan, Colwood homeowner association says

A BC Transit bus cruises down Douglas Street in Victoria. (Black Press Media news staff)
BC Transit says driver shortage drove decision to remove print schedules from Victoria stops

The Volare Tenors Christmas: A not so silent night, comes to the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre in Oak Bay High this Saturday, Dec. 11. (Courtesy Volare Tenors)
Tenors train with Oak Bay High choirs, set to collaborate in concert