Pedestrian dies from injuries after Friday night collision at Harriet, Gorge

The road was closed for several hours as police investigated

A young woman has died from her injuries after a collision Friday night at Gorge Road and Harriet Street.

Police were delayed in confirming the pedestrian’s death because her family is not from Canada and police wanted to make sure they were informed in-person.

The Victoria Police Department said on Tuesday they were able to notify the family and in turn, were able to update the community about the tragic event.

“We take these steps to ensure that someone learns that their loved one has died in person, in a caring and trauma-informed manner, and are not surprised by its announcement on the news or online,” stated VicPD.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash remained on scene and has cooperated fully with investigators. Impairment is not considered to be a factor at this time, and the driver has been offered supports.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 6. Despite the best efforts of passerbys, police and paramedics, the woman’s injuries proved to be fatal.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and has yet to speak with police is asked to call VicPD’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

