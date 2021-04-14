(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Youth gets combative with police at Victoria hospital

VicPD officer injured, youth kept in care under Mental Health Act

A complex mental health call left a youth in hospital and a police officer injured on April 13.

Victoria Police Department was called to a downtown intersection for reports a man in crisis was running in traffic. Officers discovered a youth they believed to be on drugs and in a crisis.

Officers safely removed the youth from the road and paramedics, with an officer on board, took him to the hospital.

READ ALSO: Man convicted of sexual offences arrested after young women followed in Victoria

Once at the hospital, the youth experienced further negative effects of drug intoxication and his condition began to deteriorate, police said in a news release. Paramedics administered naloxone and the youth began to recover, then became combative. Police said he attempted to spit on one officer before kicking another officer in the face.

The youth was brought under control and held at the hospital for treatment under the Mental Health Act. The officer was treated and finished his shift.

Anyone with information is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 extension 1 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

