The Yukon provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Yukon could be first place in Canada to achieve herd immunity, says top doctor

Dr. Brendan Hanley says any adult who would like to get a vaccine will have a chance to get one within a matter of weeks

Yukon’s chief medical officer of health says he can see the territory’s population achieving herd immunity within three months if the vaccine supplies come in as scheduled.

Dr. Brendan Hanley says any adult who would like to get a vaccine will have a chance to get one within a matter of weeks.

He says the territory is organizing a mass clinic in Whitehorse to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

Hanley says Yukon, which has had 70 COVID-19 infections, has fared better than other areas in Canada, but any chance of returning to normalcy will depend on how many people get the vaccine.

He says once herd immunity is reached, the government can look at winding down restrictions, although that is an issue that is being examined internationally.

Premier Sandy Silver says so far, 685 people have received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine and a shipment of 7,200 doses is scheduled to arrive this week.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

