Victoria-based demonstrator Abby Maxwell paints the words ‘Respect Wet’suwet’en Law’ on a banner destined for the Tofino-Ucluelet Junction signpost. Local First Nations and supporters occupied the Junction on March 8 for 24-hours. (Nora O’Malley photo)

Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ First Nations host Wet’suwet’en solidarity rally at Tofino-Ucluelet Junction

“This is a wake up call for Canada.”

Ten red dresses stood like crosses along the Tofino-Ucluelet Junction on International Women’s Day, March 8.

The dresses, set-up as part of a Wet’suwet’en solidarity gathering organized by Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ First Nation member Savannah Rose, commemorate Canada’s missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

At a talking circle in Hitacu on March 6, Indigenous scholar Dr. Sandrina de Finney from the University of Victoria called the disappearance of thousands of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA (two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgendered, queer, questioning, intersex and asexual) over the last three decades a “Canadian genocide”.

For Rose, whose Nuu-chah-nulth name is Wh?aala, meaning graceful dancer, talking about the passing of Indigenous women is a highly emotional topic. She lost a sister to drug addiction.

“That to me is missing and murdered. She lost herself in the concept of needing drugs, and that’s not okay,” Rose said.

“Alcohol and drugs was not a part of our lifestyle. We did not live off of that. It wasn’t even a part of who we were. It was not present. Then there is trauma from residential school, the ripple effect from the trauma,” she continued.

PIPELINE POLITICS


Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ First Nation Savannah Rose talks with Tyee Ha’wiih Tutube of Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ at the March 8 Junction campout in support of hereditary Indigenous laws and rights. (Nora O’Malley photo)

Demonstrators propped a piece of cardboard reading ‘Shut down Canada’ below the ‘Welcome to Ucluelet’ sign.

“I feel like it is important for people to realize that ‘Shutting down Canada’ is the only way we have been able to get our message across to people,” Rose tells the Westerly News during Sunday’s solidarity rally.

“I know people here are really upset thinking we are blockading the road, but I don’t even know where they got those words from. People are changing the narrative without even talking to us,” she said.

Vehicles were able to travel by the peaceful demonstration without inconvenience. There was no road barricade.

One demonstrator explains the sign ‘Shut down Canada’ signifies to shut down ports and railways until respect for Wet’suwet’en hereditary law is achieved.

Rose was compelled to organize a local demonstration after her Tyee Ha’wiih (hereditary chief) Wilson Jack said he was proud of her for supporting the Wet’suwet’en during a recent six-day Indigenous youth-led occupation of B.C. parliament in Victoria.

“There are LNG negotiations happening for Barkley Sound in Sarita Bay and this could be us some day. It’s really important for us to make sure Wet’suwet’en knew that we stand with them and we are going to protect the land with them,” Rose said.

“You think about the land that you live on, you wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the land. You wouldn’t be here without the water or the trees that provide the air. We are part of the land. It’s really important for people to understand that message,” she said.

Rose believes the province is choosing profit over what’s right.

“The government doesn’t understand what no consent means. They don’t like that we are using our voices now with our territories. They don’t like that we are saying no and they are not accepting it and they are still forcefully oppressing our people and taking them off their territory. And that’s not okay,” said Rose, an environmental technician at Central Westcoast Forest Society.

Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ First Nation member Sheldon Touchie, 28, joined the rally to support his hereditary chief. Like most of the demonstrators present at Sunday’s 24-hour Junction campout, he wants the Canadian government to listen and to acknowledge Indigenous Rights.

“This is a coming of the times for aboriginal people and acknowledgment of traditional aboriginal titles. This is a wake up call for Canada,” said Touchie.


nora.omalley@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ: It’s up to all Wet’suwet’en people to work through agreement: Bellegarde

READ: New First Nations justice strategy being created in B.C.

First NationspipelinesTofino,ucluelet

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police funding a municipal problem, province tells Victoria

Just Posted

Police funding a municipal problem, province tells Victoria

Ministry suggest amalgamation to help with police expenditures

Drug trafficker found guilty after trying to get fellow inmate to take the fall

Horst Schirmer will be sentenced on March 26

Property crimes in Sidney rose five per cent in 2019, but down sharply in second half of year

Property crime rates drop 21 per cent in third quarter and 18 per cent in fourth quarter

Victoria musician releases 25-year labour of first love

Former Bum singer and guitarist Rob Nesbitt puts out first solo album on first love

Victoria potters throw down for Souper Bowls

More than 300 bowls needed for annual Youth Empowerment Society fundraiser

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

B.C. care providers say masks, medical supplies ‘drying up’ due to COVID-19 concerns

Seniors care providers urge the public: ‘Stop buying masks!’

COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess still scheduled to dock in Vancouver this April: port

There were 21 cases of COVID-19 reported on board the cruise ship

‘Crying fowl’: BC SPCA calls on hobby farmers to stop abandoning chickens

SPCA branch getting ‘increasing number of calls to rescue birds who have been dumped on logging roads’

New board elected for Sooke Region Historical Society

Role of museums changing in communities, says executive director

Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ First Nations host Wet’suwet’en solidarity rally at Tofino-Ucluelet Junction

“This is a wake up call for Canada.”

Two Chilliwack high school students hospitalized after vaping and ‘foaming at the mouth’

Principal emails parents after incidents that involved two students blacking out

Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

BCAA, TuGo both not covering coronavirus-related claims

B.C. warns of phone scam offering to sell fake COVID-19 testing

No one should charge for coronavirus test, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Most Read