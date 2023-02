Notice is hereby given by West Coast Super Storage Ltd, 31 – 7450 Butler Rd Sooke, BC, V9Z 1N1, that the following item(s) will be open for bids through www.ibid4storage.com starting on Mar 9, 2023, to cover the costs incurred. Fees owing current only to this advertisement date. Please check Used Victoria for detailed auction information.

Haley McEachen (M284) Household Items $562.50 Trevor Marten (295) Household Items $562.25 Hayden Jolly (M227) Household Items $575.99