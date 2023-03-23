Warehouse Lien Act – West Coast Super Storage Ltd.

Notice is hereby given by West Coast Super Storage Ltd, 31 – 7450 Butler Rd Sooke, BC, V9Z 1N1, that the following item(s) will be open for bids through www.ibid4storage.com starting on April 6, 2023, to cover the costs incurred. Fees owing current only to this advertisement date. Please check Used Victoria for detailed auction information.

Robyn Clark (M269) Household Items $556.50 Matthew Hunt (HL3309) Household Items/Tools $571.10 Lammus Construction (AL134) 1981 29.5’ Bayliner Contessa Boat on blocks $598.50 HIN BLBA01EC05790 Lammus Construction (AS124) 1979 20’ White Wilderness Trailer $626.75 VIN 30E094219S4860