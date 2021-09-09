Say Goodbye To Betty ~
Barring any new Covid health dictates, we will be having an afternoon gathering on the Sunday, 3rd October, 1pm downstairs at the Sooke Legion to finally give Sooke’s famous Avon lady a farewell send off.
Bring your best Betty story, it should be a fun event with old friends. Obituary
