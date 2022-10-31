Forrest, Patrick (Pat) James

October 31, 2022

In loving memory ~

Pat is predeceased by his parents Olive and Jim Forrest, his sister and brother-in-law Merle and Bill Proteau, his nephew Warren Forrest and his son-in-law Jim Cumming.

He is survived by his wife Linda, brother and sister in-law Harold and Margo, children Trish (Easter), Charles, Liz (Sam), Mary (Gord), Kathy, and Jake. He leaves his much loved daughter-in-law Jean, and his stepdaughter and her husband Kim and Steve. Pat has seven grandchildren, one step granddaughter, six great grandchildren, one niece and four nephews.

No service by request.

In lieu of flowers a contribution to the animal charity of your choice would be much appreciated.

Obituary